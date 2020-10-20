20 Oct 2020
Thiamacare is double the concentration of the current liquid option and has been developed to improve compliance when managing feline hyperthyroidism.
Animalcare has launched Thiamacare, described as the strongest oral solution of thiamazole available.
With 10mg/ml thiamazole, Thiamacare is double the concentration of the current liquid option, for the lowest dose volume available.
A study has shown liquid formulations are becoming a popular choice for the long-term medication of cats, with 87.4% of owners citing them as their preferred option1.
This, together with the fact cats find liquid formulations significantly more palatable2, means using an oral solution, such as Thiamacare, can help improve compliance when managing feline hyperthyroidism.
The Thiamacare dosing syringe is marked with a single scale in 1.25mg increments.
This allows precise dosing in response to total T4 measurement values, and requires no conversion when switching from other brands or formulations.
Animalcare has developed a suite of materials to encourage the use of Thiamacare as the preferred choice for feline hyperthyroid medical management.
These include a short webinar offering top tips for treating feline hyperthyroidism from feline specialist Sarah Caney, which will also be available later in October.
James Beaumont, brand manager at Animalcare, said: ‘’With the lowest dose volume available, we believe Thiamacare will make the medical management of this condition easier through improved cat acceptance and better owner compliance.
‘’Recognising the pressures that vets in practice often face, we have also deliberately focused on making the process of switching brands easy with the range of support materials.’’
1. Zimmerman TM et al (2014). Ease of use of Semintra – cat owner feedback under European field conditions, J Feline Med Surg 16: 764.
2. Sivén M et al (2017). Difficulties in administration of oral medication formulations to pet cats: an e-survey of cat owners, Veterinary Record 180(10): 250.