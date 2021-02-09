9 Feb 2021
Downloadable support kit includes video and infographic on how to handle hyperthyroid cats to minimise stress.
Animalcare has partnered with RCVS feline medicine specialist Sarah Caney to provide new educational materials to help vets strengthen their management of feline hyperthyroidism cases.
In a 15-minute video, Dr Caney gives her advice on the key aspects of the medical management of these cases.
She also introduces Thiamacare, the strongest oral solution of thiamazole available with 10mg/ml thiamazole – double the concentration of the current liquid option, for the lowest dose volume available.
Dr Caney has also worked with Animalcare to help produce a clinic infographic, including practical tips on handling hyperthyroid cats to minimise stress.
The infographic also contains tips for owners on transporting cats, gives advice to practices on how to make waiting rooms and consult rooms cat-friendly, and suggests considerations for blood sampling and therapeutic assistance.
Both the video and infographic, including a client leaflet and social media toolkit, are available to download free of charge from Animalcare’s Practice Assistant Centre.
Brand manager James Beaumont said: ‘’Hyperthyroid cats can be challenging to treat and to handle.
”We hope the educational resources we have developed with Dr Caney will support practice teams in strengthening the management of these cases, ensuring higher welfare for affected cats and supporting the human-companion animal bond.”