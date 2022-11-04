4 Nov
The webinars will form part of Animalcare’s campaign to support veterinary professionals in making confident and practical recommendations to clients about caring for their pets’ teeth.
A series of webinars offering the latest advice on oral home care is being launched by Animalcare this month.
The first webinar – “Does ease of use have to come at the expense of efficacy?” – will be led by RVN and veterinary technician specialist in dentistry Claire Harrison on 9 November at 7:30pm.
During the webinar, Mrs Harrison – who is a dentistry nurse at The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies Hospital for Small Animals – will consider the best practice of daily toothbrushing for oral home care and explore what practices can do to contextualise care for many owners who struggle to achieve this goal.
Animalcare senior brand manager Eleanor Workman Wright said: “With periodontal disease so common in dogs and cats, supporting owners to maintain an oral health regime for their pet is essential.
“Daily toothbrushing remains best practice, but many owners are just not able to do this, so it is important to suggest effective alternatives to protect their pet’s oral health.
“During this webinar series, dental experts will explore a range of approaches that can be used with owners and pets throughout the different stages of their pets’ lives – either as an alternative to toothbrushing or as part of a programme to build up to toothbrushing.”
There will be another webinar – “Seeing is believing when it comes to periodontal disease” – on 30 November, with further webinars to be launched in January 2023.
Each webinar will be recorded and available for viewing via the Animalcare Learning Alliance’s Practice Assistance Centre.
More information and details on how to register for the first webinar are available online.