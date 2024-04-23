23 Apr 2024
The Nu.Q provides “accurate, targeted cancer screening” for high-risk breeds and older dogs.
A “breakthrough in-hospital” canine cancer test has been launched in the European market.
Antech said its Nu.Q was a “rapid, accurate targeted cancer screening tool” for aiding diagnosis in high-risk breeds and older dogs.
The test covers prevalent cancer types and aims to help vets and owners make informed decisions about cancer care more quickly.
Jimmy Barr – chief medical officer at Antech, which is part of Mars Science and Diagnostics – said: “It’s exciting to see innovations like Nu.Q Canine Cancer Test become more widely available to veterinary teams in Europe.
“With cancer affecting one in four dogs, it is critical that veterinary professionals have access to fast and accurate cancer screening methods, so they can make informed and timely decisions and ultimately change pet health outcomes. This is what our work at Antech is all about.”
The test runs on the Element i+ analyser and requires 50μL of ethylenediamine tetraacetic acid (EDTA) plasma from a patient to provide accurate results in 5 to 10 minutes.
Nu.Q is described as the only patient-side in-house test to provide rapid and accurate results from EDTA plasma.
For further details, visit the Antech website.