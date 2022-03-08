All antibiotic courses will be prescribed such that they finish on the Sunday evening after presentation. For example, dogs presenting on Monday will receive a seven-day antimicrobial course, while those presenting on Tuesday will receive six days’ worth, and so forth. Owners should contact their vet on the Monday (just after completing the antibiotic course) to update the participating vet. They can then reassess the case, and pursue appropriate diagnostic or therapeutic steps, depending on how well the patient is doing. This method of randomisation was selected to ensure effective safety-netting.