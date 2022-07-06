6 Jul 2022
More than 250 vets are already registered to provide data to Medicine Hub, an industry-wide initiative to collect data on the amount of antibiotics being used in cattle and sheep.
Image © Production Perig / Adobe Stock
Farm vets are signing up to an industry-wide scheme to collect data for antibiotic use in cattle and sheep, but more are being urged to step forward.
More than 250 vets are already signed up to Medicine Hub, which is being supported by milk buyers, food processors and retailers, as well as the veterinary profession, and hosted by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).
Although the livestock sector – particularly pig producers – has made great strides in reducing antibiotic usage, less data is available for cattle and sheep, and Medicine Hub is seeking to address this.
Sharing data is entirely voluntary, but some processors and retailers are requesting producers sign up with the Medicine Hub and upload data.
Farmers can upload data themselves, but in many instances uploading medicines dispensed by vet practices will be the best and most straightforward option to populate the hub.
Key to the project is vets gaining permission from farmers for data to be shared on their behalf. The Medicine Hub software allows vets to set up an account on behalf of each client, upload and submit data.
Mandy Nevel, AHDB’s head of animal health and welfare, said: “There is increasing awareness in the livestock industries around responsible antibiotic use.
“Consumers and retailers, as well as Government, are likely to want more traceability and transparency of how they are used in our sectors, and Medicine Hub provides this.”
Dr Nevel added: “In terms of sales data, the UK is the fifth-lowest user of antibiotics in food-producing animals in Europe.
“The development of a sector-specific national dataset to support the responsible use of antibiotics in livestock agriculture is essential in mitigating against antibiotic resistance, safeguarding the future use of antibiotics, developing trade, and retaining reputation and consumer confidence.”
All data belongs to each farmer and only anonymised, aggregated data will be published.
Pig producers began sharing data via a similar online method in 2016 and 95% of medicines are now recorded. Data for 2021 showed use in pigs fell by a further 17% and has reduced by 69% since 2015.
“How to” guides for Medicine Hub are available online, and advice is available via email at [email protected] or the helpline on 02477 719414.