9 Jul 2020
Dechra’s Floxabactin – with the active ingredient enrofloxacin – is indicated for use in lower and upper urinary tract infections in dogs, and upper respiratory tract infections in cats.
A new antibiotic for the treatment of urinary tract infections (UTIs) in dogs and upper respiratory tract infections in cats has been brought to market by Dechra Veterinary Products.
Floxabactin – with its active ingredient enrofloxacin – is indicated for use in dogs with lower UTIs, including those associated with prostatitis; upper UTIs caused by Escherichia coli or Proteus mirabilis in dogs; and superficial and deep pyoderma. In cats, the 15mg dose is indicated for upper respiratory tract infections.
The tablet is in blister packs and produced in multiple strengths – with 15mg for cats, and 50mg and 150mg solely for dogs.
Dechra brand manager Carol Morgan said: “Floxabactin has been developed with the responsible administration of antibiotics in mind.
“We would always promote only using antimicrobials when an infection has been documented and based on the results of culture and sensitivity testing, and/or cytology testing, if applicable.
“Other treatment options should also be considered before the systemic use of antibiotics, such as topical treatment for superficial pyoderma.”