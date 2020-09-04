4 Sept 2020
Pet Education and Training is donating 50% of fees from a new canine separation anxiety course to Medical Detection Dogs.
Participants in a new training course will be able to learn about canine separation anxiety and help charity Medical Detection Dogs at the same time.
Pet Education and Training has launched a Higher Certificate in Understanding and Dealing with Canine Separation Anxiety course, and organiser Caroline Clark – an RVN and registered clinical animal behaviourist – will be donating 50% of course fees to the charity.
Mrs Clark has written the online seminar with the veterinary professional in mind, although she said it was also accessible to dog owners.
The seminar is designed to help owners prepare dogs to be left alone now COVID-19 lockdown restrictions are being eased and includes detailed information for helping them if they are already showing signs.
Free training guides are included and it counts as verifiable CPD.
Medical Detection Dogs has received Government funding for COVID-19 research. It needs to raise £1.9 million this year to train more dogs to prevent medical emergencies, save human lives and improve quality of life.
Mrs Clark said: “I have chosen to support Medical Detection Dogs because these dogs are helping us fight the battle against COVID-19, a cause that is close to the hearts of us all.
“These dogs absolutely typify the special bond that exists between us and reminds us why dogs are so special.”
The course costs £25, with 50% going to Medical Detection Dogs. Full details are available online.