29 Mar 2022
Follow-up border checks by APHA showed a shipment of 19 animals imported by a rescue charity from Ukraine travelled on falsified rabies documentation.
Image: 9743366 / Pixabay.
Animal rehoming charities have been urged to ensure rescues entering the country have the necessary paperwork after an illegal movement of Ukrainian dogs was discovered by the APHA.
The dogs had been rehomed and fostered by families across the UK, but local authorities and the APHA are now tracing the animals to protect public health and ensure the UK remains rabies free.
The animals are being placed in quarantine while a further decision is made on their disease risk level.
CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “Checks have confirmed that these animals did not receive the necessary blood tests to enter the UK.
“We are taking quick action to limit the risk of disease spreading by quarantining all animals involved in this case until further notice. We are grateful for the cooperation of the households involved and would encourage the public to contact us with any information they may have.
“Animals without the correct vaccinations pose a real disease threat to both our own beloved animals and to people, while also impacting the rabies-free status we have held for many years.”
Earlier this month, the Government confirmed new emergency support for those fleeing Ukraine with their pets. Using an emergency licence, people fleeing the country can bring their pets to the UK with any quarantine costs fully covered.
The APHA said there is a limited amount of quarantine facilities in the UK and they will prioritise those fleeing Ukraine who wish to bring their pets with them, rather than animals being brought over on a commercial basis which includes rescue imports.
Before arrival, people leaving Ukraine or their carrier should contact APHA at [email protected] or telephone +44 3000 200 301 option 2.
Owners will then be able to confirm their approval for their emergency licence and organise any necessary stay in quarantine, which is required to complete the rabies risk management process.