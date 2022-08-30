30 Aug 2022
Zoetis has confirmed that stocks of the chewable form of its Janus kinase inhibitor – for the treatment of allergic itch and inflammation – have been provided to UK wholesalers.
Apoquel chewable tablets were approved by the VMD in November 2021 and build on the the original Apoquel formulation, the first and only Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor licensed for veterinary use to target canine allergic itch and inflammation.
Apoquel chewable tablets contain the same active ingredient, at the same dosing regime, for the same indications as original Apoquel.
It has been shown to be highly palatable, with 91.6% of doses voluntarily accepted in a clinical field study using client-owned dogs.1
Carly Mason, president of the British Veterinary Dermatology Study Group, said: “Allergic dermatitis and its associated itch is a very common presentation in dogs.
“The new chewable form of Apoquel provides owners with a means of controlling itch using a tablet that can be given like a treat or mixed with a meal, making it much easier for owners and more acceptable to their pet.
“In many cases, the chewable formulation will be the obvious first-line Apoquel for veterinarians to prescribe to control canine itching while the underlying cause of allergic dermatitis is investigated.”
1. Visser M et al (2022). Acceptance of oclacitinib maleate (Apoquel) chewable tablets in client-owned dogs with allergic and atopic dermatitis, BMC Vet Res 18(103).