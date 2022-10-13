13 Oct 2022
Research team at VetPlus has teamed up with animal behaviour specialists Company of Animals and app developer Arch for app that tracks behaviour and highlights anything of concern.
Pet owners can use technology in a new app to help spot behavioural changes in their cats and dogs that could guide vets to a diagnosis of cognitive dysfunction syndrome.
The app has been developed by VetPlus with Company of Animals and developer Arch, and aims to track behaviour and highlight areas of concern. It can also alert owners to stress, anxiety and phobias in their animals, which can all negatively impact quality of life.
When signing up for the PLASID app, owners will be asked to fill out an in-built diagnostic screening assessment questionnaire on their pet’s behaviour, which will alert them to potential behaviour or cognitive issues.
The app encourages owners to approach their vet practice to discuss any changes, however subtle, so they can get a correct diagnosis and treatment plan.
VetPlus is calling on practices to display point-of-sale materials in their waiting rooms for the app.
PLASID can track behaviour over time, which allows owners to be able to monitor progress and present information back to vets.
Rachel Eaton, research and development team leader at VetPlus, said: “The goal behind PLASID is to support diagnosis by prompting pet owners to think about their pet’s behaviours when filling out the diagnostic assessment and encourage them to seek further advice. From speaking with vets during the development process, we know that it can often be difficult for owners to recall subtle behaviour changes on the spot, so this app can really help vets during their consultations.
“We also recognised that the internet is the first port of call for most of us looking for any advice, often from our smartphones. But there is a lot of misinformation and conflicting views online about these conditions, and how to best manage them.
“We’ve worked with our team of in-house qualified vets and behaviour specialists at Company of Animals to create a knowledge hub where pet owners can access up-to-date information, management techniques and connect with other pet owners.”
Fiona Whelan, behaviour and training counsellor at Company of Animals, said: “Often, pet owners consider stress management around events like bonfire night and New Year’s Eve, but with millions of households acquiring pets during the pandemic lockdowns, we’re now seeing almost daily cases of younger animals – in particular dogs – experiencing separation anxiety and stress when being left alone, or put into new situations because they haven’t been exposed to ‘normal’ experiences like other pets.
“Of course, there is no quick fix, but this is one area where the PLASID app can be helpful. After speaking to their vet, pet owners can access a host of information about how to properly support their pets through training programmes and recommendations – all at the touch of a smartphone.”
PLASID can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.