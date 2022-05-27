27 May 2022
Breedr, which helps farmers improve efficiencies through free and easy data analysis, has launched an app for sheep and beef producers.
Sheep and beef producers can record livestock data in one place, helping to improve farm management and compliance.
Breedr, a network set up to help farmers improve efficiencies through free and easy data analysis, has launched a phone app where producers can record lambing details, weights and medicine usage. They will also be able to produce performance reports and trade livestock with other farmers through the app.
In addition to the sheep app, Breedr has launched a “pro” version enabling mixed farmers to record their beef and sheep data together.
Pro offers advanced reporting of key performance indicators, benchmarking against industry targets and other Breedr farmers, and detailed farm maps to show where different animals are located or grazing.
Pembrokeshire farmer Steve Prentice, who helped develop the sheep app, said: “There are a lot of software programmes for managing cattle, but there are differences in how sheep farmers think and work.
“There are also differences in requirements for pedigree flocks where everything is recorded, and the more commercial flocks where individual genetics are less important, but overall lambing performance and weight gain are key. Breedr can look at both.”
Peter Broad, who farms near Launceston, Cornwall, has been using the pro version to gain a deeper insight into data from both his cattle and sheep enterprises. He said: “I wanted to use as much data as possible – it’s vital to the business.”
