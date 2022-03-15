15 Mar 2022
A full list of items that can be donated has been put together by British Veterinary Professionals for Ukraine, which is still also welcoming cash donations.
British vets who have come together to provide direct support for Ukraine are appealing for donations of money and medical supplies to help their efforts.
As Vet Times previously reported, the group British Veterinary Professionals for Ukraine – founded by vet and second-generation Ukrainian Antonina Babchuk – is mobilising the UK profession’s response to the humanitarian crisis.
The group has now put together a full list of sought-after medical supply items, and put out a nationwide request for physical and monetary donations for delivery direct to Ukraine. It has worked with the Ukrainian Medical Association to establish direct links with both human and veterinary surgeons working in the war zone, and is sending supplies direct to where they are needed most.
Dr Babchuk said: “People just want to do something tangible. We see horrific scenes on the television every day, and when we hear from vets and medics on the ground that they don’t have the supplies they need, what can we do but try and get those supplies to them?
“We have been collecting physical donations from across the UK and are now establishing ways people can buy medical supplies in the UK that we take out to Ukraine. I am humbled by the support we have been receiving from vets in the UK, but there is so much more that they need out there.”
The group is helping to fill three ambulances that were due to leave today (15 March). Further shipments are also planned for the following week.
Elsewhere, other vets have also been inspired. Till Hoermann, an equine vet from Rutland, has just completed the 2,500-mile round trip to the Ukrainian border having been inspired to fill his own van with veterinary supplies donated by his practice and other equine vets.
Dr Hoermann added: “After listening to an interview with doctors from the Ukrainian Medical Association on the radio, I started to ask myself what could I do to help.
“I realised a lot of the mobile veterinary equipment that we use out on the road may be useful for them, so I started to make my plan. Through other contacts we have made, we know exactly what they want and how to get it there.
“We have a warehouse just off the A1 that will act as a central collection hub and from there supplies will go into Ukraine via a distribution centre in Poland.”
BEVA president-elect David Rendle said: “Initially, I think we were all shocked and didn’t know if there was anything we could do that would have a tangible effect.
“However, through direct contact with medics and vets in Ukraine, we now know that they need our help, especially through the provision of emergency medical equipment and consumable items.
“It is clear that the veterinary profession can make a difference by providing direct support, so I would urge everyone to do what they can to get behind this.”
A full list of items, which includes patient monitors, electrocardiographs and defibrillators through to syringes, IV catheters and sterile dressing packs, can be viewed via the British Veterinary Professionals for Ukraine Facebook page or donations can be made via its GoFundMe page.