30 Apr
The Celia Hammond Animal Trust is looking for professionals to offer help for one if its regular events in London.
The Celia Hammond Animal Trust (CHAT) has issued a fresh appeal for vets and nurses to volunteer for one of its neutering events.
CHAT opened the first of its two London neutering clinics in 1995 in a bid to help tackle the problem of the large number of unwanted cats, many of whom ultimately needed to be euthanised.
With many owners not able to afford to have their cat neutered, the trust would neuter at least 100 cats and up to 50 dogs per week, work which saw a reduction in unwanted animals in the areas surroundings its clinics.
In recent years, this work has reduced as the availability of affordable and free neutering increased in the London area but the cost of living crisis has seen donations to charities fall and a subsequent reduction in the availability of neutering schemes to help cats and dogs.
Now, despite facing what it describes as its own “huge financial challenges”, CHAT has called on vets and vet nurses working in private practice to volunteer for neuter days at its clinics.
The trust asks for £10 per animal towards drug and microchipping costs and, while the plan is to start with cat neutering, if enough volunteers come forward the scheme will be extended to include dogs.
For more information, visit www.celiahammond.org