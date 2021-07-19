19 Jul 2021
Royal college is looking for applications from undergraduate veterinary students for its RCVS Fellows of the Future competition.
Nick Bacon, chair of the Fellowship Board, speaking at the inaugural Fellowship Day on 19 October 2016.
Undergraduate veterinary students are being encouraged to submit a piece of original research for the RCVS Fellows of the Future competition.
The RCVS Fellowship celebrates members of the profession who have made outstanding contributions, and the Fellows of the Future competition has been established to inspire the next generation of potential fellows.
Successful applicants will be invited to give a five-minute presentation on their findings to a panel, with these recorded and delivered online for voting by the audience at the RCVS Fellowship Day. The winning and highly commended presentations ratified in a final decision by the panel will be awarded £200 and £100 in National Book Tokens respectively.
In previous presentations as part of the competition, students have submitted research on a range of areas – including on advising owners on the type of morbidity in a foal’s early life, and feline gait and how it can help early detection of orthopaedic or musculoskeletal diseases in cats.
Anyone interested in applying for the Fellows of the Future competition can complete a form to provide a title and summary of their research in a maximum of 500 words, and include up to two illustrations or diagrams in the application.
A week of fellowship activities is planned for 30 September to 7 October, culminating with a Fellowship Evening on 7 October.
Angharad Belcher, RCVS director for advancement of the professions, said: “There’s a wealth of incredible research projects being carried out in veterinary schools across the UK and the Fellows of the Future competition is one of the ways that the RCVS gives veterinary students the opportunity to have their work recognised and celebrated.
“The RCVS Fellowship is about encouraging and nurturing the talent of all veterinary surgeons, regardless of what stage of their career they are in. I would like to encourage all veterinary students who have a piece of research that they are proud of to submit it for the RCVS Fellows of the Futures competition.”
The deadline for submissions is 29 July 2021 and all successful applicants will be informed on 10 August. Visit the Fellows of the Future page for full details.