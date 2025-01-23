23 Jan
Applications are being invited for the European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD) and Boehringer Ingelheim Young Scientist Award 2025.
The award looks to reward outstanding work by promising young professionals in the field of feline infectious diseases and/or applied immunology.
The award includes a certificate and complimentary attendance to a scientific congress of choice, including travel and accommodation expenses.
The winner of the award will be announced by the ABCD during the World Feline Congress in Edinburgh from 27 to 29 June, with the winner expected to give a short presentation or present a poster of their findings.
Candidates for the award will need to have made an original contribution to feline infectious diseases and/or immunology, which has been published or accepted for publication in a journal after 2022.
Anyone applying should be based in Europe and be below 35 years of age. The deadline for submission is 15 March 2025.
Full entry details are available online.