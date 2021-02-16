16 Feb 2021
MSD announces 980ml applicator-free pack licensed for reducing diarrhoea in calves launches to help reduce wastage.
Farms trying to manage cryptosporidiosis in calves can now source a 980ml applicator-free refill pack of Halocur.
Halocur (halfuginone lactate) is licensed for the prevention and reduction of diarrhoea in calves caused by Cryptosporidium parvum, and was previously only available in packs containing an applicator.
Licence holder MSD Animal Health said the availability of the stand-alone refill pack product variant will help reduce wastage and save farmers money.
Farmers buying the refill will be encouraged to use the original applicator supplied with the standard pack, which should be properly cleaned and disinfected between uses.
Halocur contains 0.5mg/ml halfuginone lactate. On farms where cryptosporidiosis has been diagnosed, preventive administration to calves should start during the first 24 to 48 hours of life.
When treating diarrhoea caused by C parvum, administration should start within 24 hours of the onset of diarrhoea. In both situations, a reduction in oocyst excretion has been demonstrated.