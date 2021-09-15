15 Sept 2021
US and UK-certified vet specialist Adam Mugford joins Anderson Moores in Hampshire.
A Hampshire animal hospital has launched a full-time emergency and critical care (ECC) service after an American and British specialist joined the team.
Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists has recruited Adam Mugford – a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care, and RCVS specialist in ECC – to enable the service.
Following his graduation from the RVC in 2007, Dr Mugford undertook an internship before spending two years in practice, including sole charge night work. He completed his residency in ECC in 2013 – again at the RVC – becoming a diplomate the same year, and has been an RCVS-recognised specialist since 2015.
Hospital director David Walker said: “We are delighted that Adam has joined the team at Anderson Moores and we look forward to working with him, and benefiting from his experience and expertise in the discipline.
“ECC is a pivotal offering, and Adam’s arrival means we can provide even better care to the most critically ill patients at Anderson Moores. Adam is working closely with all of our specialist-led services and he is already having a positive impact.”
Dr Mugford said: “I’m very excited to be joining the fantastic team at Anderson Moores and really looking forward to helping make a difference in terms of offering a full-time ECC service.”