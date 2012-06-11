Conservative management frequently fails to resolve spontaneous pneumothorax, and even when the pneumothorax resolves, the risk of recurrence is high (approximately 50% of dogs). One study suggested early surgical intervention may be associated with a better outcome and significantly less recurrence of pneumothorax than conservative management in dogs with spontaneous pneumothorax. Surgery (thoracotomy or thoracoscopy) may, therefore, be a good initial approach in cases with focal or without pulmonary lesions when owners are keen for more aggressive treatment, and should also be considered in cases managed conservatively when the amount of air drained remains significant and does not decrease after three to five days. Advanced imaging with CT scanning prior to surgery allows confirmation of the location and distribution of lesions, and should be performed when possible.