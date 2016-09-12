Hospitalisation and preoperative

First, let us consider hospitalisation and the preoperative period. Many elderly patients will be arthritic and possibly underweight, so deep, conforming bedding is a must. Orthopaedic pads are ideal, or simply double-up on the vet beds. Many are often suffering with senile changes – regardless of whether they have been noted by their owners – so allowing a blanket or comforter from their home can go a long way to ensuring they are more settled and less stressed. As will the liberal use of cat and dog appeasing pheromones in the kennelling area.