The authors reported the calculation of per cent dissolution at two weeks was helpful since all struvite stones had decreased in size by 35% to 100% for both diets. Minimal or no stone reduction at two weeks would be consistent with a different form of urolith, such as calcium oxalate. Although dissolution is slower with the maintenance food, it has the advantage of being a suitable long-term food that can be fed to all healthy cats in the household. Compliance to the foods was high, with all of the cats reportedly accepting a sudden change in their diet.