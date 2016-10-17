Single right lateral abdominal radiographs are usually diagnostic (Figures 1 and 2), but if in doubt then orthogonal views should be taken and some cases may require an ultrasound scan. Once a firm diagnosis has been made, and other differentials ruled out, time needs to be taken to discuss treatment options available and their likely risks. Owners often feel this is a trivial – and, to some extent, humorous – problem; they need to be made aware of its potential severity and that no “risk-free” treatment option exists. Common to all cases is the need to assess the patient’s analgesia and fluid replacement requirements.