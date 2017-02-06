ABSTRACT

OA is the most common condition causing pain and disability in dogs, and is almost always secondary. Elimination of the inciting cause is rarely – if ever – possible and the secondary OA has no cure. It can be difficult to manage and requires a significant time commitment from everyone involved, which can lead to dissatisfaction, poor compliance and management failure. This results in frustration for the pet owner and the vet, leading to a vicious cycle of treatment failures and deepening frustration. Its treatment is complicated by the variety of possible treatments available – some of which have evidence of efficacy and some of which have, at best, anecdotal stories of success. This leads to much confusion and can result in wasted time and money.