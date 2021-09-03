3 Sept 2021
People from across the agricultural community have qualified or are undergoing training to join veterinary practices in the newly created role.
The number of workers from the agricultural sector who have qualified or are undertaking training to become an approved tuberculin tester (ATT) in vet practices has reached 100.
UK Farmcare, which is running the scheme on behalf of the APHA, says 68 have now qualified as ATTs in England, with another 21 conditionally authorised and a further 14 undergoing the ATT training programme.
The role, created by the APHA in November 2020, means paraprofessionals from the agricultural sector can be recruited by practices to cope with the increase in TB testing in many parts of England.
Kate Bowen, spokesman for UK Farmcare, said: “Since we started publicising the ATT opportunity on behalf of the veterinary community back in the spring, we have seen a surge of interest in the role.
“We’re delighted that this new career opportunity is being recognised by so many excellent candidates from across the agricultural sector and are glad to see so many more qualified ATTs joining our colleagues in veterinary practice to help deliver TB testing.”
ATTs may be employed and equipped by a veterinary practice, and paid a salary or wages as part of a vet practice team to deliver cattle TB testing.
Alternatively, ATTs may also choose to access the training and then deliver the service as a self-employed person. In this situation they must always liaise closely with the farmer’s regular vet.
Full details are available online.