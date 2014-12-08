Figure 6 shows the time on the right side of the figure and each line shows 30 seconds of a single lead of ECG trace. Prior to the event, the upper two lines of the trace show sinus arrhythmia. In the middle of the third line is some baseline artefact and an increase in heart rate to 160bpm then, at 20:28 there is a sudden decrease in heart rate to 30bpm to 40bpm and the rhythm changed to sinus bradycardia with ventricular escape beats, which is when the dog was reported to collapse followed by a gradual return to sinus rhythm at 20:29. This pattern is typical of vasovagal syncope.