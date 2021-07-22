22 Jul 2021
The UK-wide simulation (22 to 23 July) is being staged to test the country’s response to a potential future outbreak of African swine fever.
Image © Jai79 / Pixabay
A UK-wide exercise to simulate an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) has started as the Government tests the country’s response to a possible future outbreak.
Defra is working alongside the Welsh, Scottish and Northern Irish governments to test contingency plans should the virus make it to the UK.
ASF poses no risk to human health, but can quickly spread among pigs and other animals.
At present the risk of ASF being brought into the country has been deemed as “medium” by the Government.
In a joint statement, the UK’s four CVOs said: “The risk of ASF arriving in the UK is ever-present, and would have a devastating impact on our pigs and pig keepers if it ever reached our shores.
“We regularly test our contingency plans in this way to ensure we are ready to respond to potential future disease outbreaks.”
The statement continued: “Everyone can do their bit to help stop animal diseases spreading to this country through simple actions such as not bringing any pork products back to the UK, and disposing of leftovers and food waste in secure bins that wildlife cannot access.”
A “lessons identified report” will be published after the exercise, with any improvements implemented to strengthen the Government’s national contingency plans.
The virtual exercise started today (22 July) and will conclude on Friday 23 July.