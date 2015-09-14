The conjunctiva is the mucous membrane that covers the inner aspects of the eyelids and the scleral aspects of the globe. On the lid margin, the conjunctiva joins the eyelid skin at the mucocutaneous junction of the “grey line”, which is denoted by the Meibomian gland openings, and on the bulbar aspect, the conjunctiva inserts at the limbus. Only small amounts of conjunctiva are exposed in the normal dog eye and in the cat, the lids might have to be manipulated to allow visualisation of the conjunctiva (Figures 1 and 2). On the palpebral surface, the conjunctiva is tightly adherent to the lids while it overlies the bulbar aspect loosely.