Treatment of conjunctivitis due to FHV-1 infection is usually limited to supportive management. This might purely involve the use of a lubricating eye gel for pets. Secondary bacterial infection is often suspected if the ocular discharge is purulent, but this is not necessarily the case as a neutrophilic infiltrate can be caused by the viral infection alone. However, the use of a suitable antibiotic, such as fusidic acid or chloramphenicol, may be indicated. Antiviral medications, both topical or systemic, are usually reserved for cases where severe respiratory tract signs of ulcerative keratitis occur. It must also be kept in mind antiviral drugs are not able to eradicate the virus from the host, but purely reduce the viral load and thus ameliorate clinical signs and virus shedding.