22 Apr 2021
RCVS joins veterinary organisations – including the BVA – to endorse World Veterinary Association pledges on the global emergency.
Image © Arek Socha / Pixabay
The RCVS has joined a number of other veterinary organisations from across the world in endorsing a series of pledges developed by the World Veterinary Association (WVA) on combating the global climate change emergency.
Earth Day (22 April), which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020, is an annual event on which individuals and organisations can affirm their commitment to combat climate change, reduce their carbon footprint and protect vulnerable ecosystems, among other things.
The WVA statement recognises there is a global climate change emergency and that veterinary professionals “in their role as advocates for animal health and welfare, and public health, have a responsibility to protect ecosystem health and demand action to minimise climate change”.
It also sets out six pledges that veterinary organisations – including the RCVS, BVA and Federation of Veterinarians of Europe – have endorsed. These are:
Acknowledging climate change as a global emergency, and encouraging research, surveillance and education to increase knowledge and understanding of the drivers and impacts of climate change on animal, human and ecosystem health.
Supporting one health approach to address climate change, and calls for coordination and collaboration among stakeholders to mitigate its detrimental consequences on animal, human and ecosystem health.
Urging members of the veterinary profession to research, review and adopt practices that minimise greenhouse gas emissions.
Supporting continued research into – and adoption of – modern, efficient and sustainable food and animal production techniques that will improve animal health and welfare, reduce the effects of climate change and improve food security globally.
Urging its member associations to build and enhance veterinary capacity within their country and region to prevent and address consequences associated with climate change, including treatment of domestic animals and wildlife affected by extreme weather events, prevention of emerging and re-emerging diseases, and potential alterations in animal production systems with priority on animal welfare and the lowest possible environmental impact.
Supporting the strengthening of agricultural surveillance and other mitigating measures in agriculture, with emphasis on the role of the veterinary profession in improving animal and public health.
The RCVS has already taken a number of steps in this area, including joining the UK Health Alliance of Climate Change, and setting up an Environment and Sustainability Working Group to develop policies, including both internally and more widely for the profession through regulatory mechanisms.
The full text of the WVA’s position on the global climate change emergency can be found on its website.