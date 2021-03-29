29 Mar 2021
Simon Lyddon, who runs Vine Tree Vets in Herefordshire, is part of a 12-strong team on the five-week-plus voyage across Atlantic.
Simon Lyddon making last-minute preparations aboard the boat, Roxy.
A Herefordshire vet has set off on an epic 3,000-mile row across the Atlantic to raise charity money.
Mr Lyddon is one of a team of 12 taking part in the row from Tenerife in the Canary Islands to Antigua – inspired after losing his dad Peter to prostate cancer before his wife Mel’s diagnosis with breast cancer.
He and everyone else on board will row more than 1.5 million strokes and burn 5,000 calories a day on the 35 to 40-day crossing.
Ahead of leaving Tenerife on 22 March, Mr Lyddon – who runs Vine Tree Vets in Ross-on-Wye, Herefordshire – said: “The first week is well known to be the toughest as we settle into life on board. We have to adjust to the sleep patterns, cooking, boat maintenance and, of course, hours upon hours of rowing.
“Learning to work together, support each other and manage ourselves in this challenge is critical. I have got to know the crew so well in just a short time.
“We all have our reasons for being here and the openness with which we have bared our souls has brought us so close as a team. I have no doubt we will be all lifelong friends after this journey and hopefully we will have some amazing experiences to share.”
Mel, who is doing well, was treated at Macmillan Renton Unit at Hereford County Hospital and Mr Lyddon, 44, is raising money for Macmillan. IVC Evidensia made a donation towards his sponsorship costs to allow all funds raised to go the charity.
Donations can be made online and the team’s progress, when limited communications allow, can be followed at www.rannochadventure.com/rowing-adventures