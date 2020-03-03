On a personal note, the author has seen a couple of cases of hypoadrenocorticism with basal cortisol values of approximately 60nmol/L, above the cut-off for the “screen”, while in one of the aforementioned studies9, one dog with hypoadrenocorticism appeared to have a basal cortisol of approximately 80nmol/L to 90nmol/L; therefore, where an alternate diagnosis is not apparent and finances allow, she will often perform an ACTH stimulation test in dogs with a basal cortisol greater than 55nmol/L, but less than 90nmol/L where hypoadrenocorticism remains a differential.