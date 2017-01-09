Some dogs with atypical hypoadrenocorticism may be at risk of developing concurrent mineralocorticoid deficiency. Endogenous ACTH concentration can be measured (prior to ACTH stimulation and steroid therapy commencing) to see which dogs are at risk of progressing to typical hypoadrenocorticism. An ACTH concentration above the reference range is consistent with primary hypoadrenocorticism and these dogs are at risk of progression. If the ACTH concentration is below the reference range, this is consistent with the rarer form of secondary hypoadrenocorticism. In the latter case, no monitoring is required in the future.