26 Nov 2024

AURA launches chemotherapy impact study

The research, which aims to explore how the treatment affects quality of life in dogs, is being conducted in collaboration with the University of Surrey and is funded by the Morris Animal Foundation.

Simon Hodgkinson (front of house, AURA), Quentin Fournier (medical oncology clinician, AURA), Zoe Clothier (research fellow, School of Health Sciences, UoS), Sarah Holliday (senior medical oncology nurse, AURA, kneeling), Todd (a chemotherapy patient), Jenny Harris (senior lecturer in cancer care and health statistics, School of Health Sciences, UoS), Carl Rudkin (medical oncology nurse, AURA), Nick Bacon (clinical director, AURA) and Gordon Taylor (commercial director, AURA.