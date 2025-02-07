7 Feb 2025
Referral centre is one of only a handful in the world performing prostatic artery embolisation.
AURA Veterinary in Surrey is celebrating successful completion of its 50th prostatic artery embolisation (PAE).
The programme is led by European and RCVS specialist in internal medicine Gerard McLauchlan in a close collaboration with Alex Horton, consultant interventional radiologist at the Royal Surrey Hospital.
Dr McLauchlan is one of one a few specialists in the world to have undergone extensive training in interventional radiology/oncology, with the centre the only one in Europe performing the PAE.
PAE involves delivery of microparticles to the prostatic artery under fluoroscopic guidance. The technique, first described in 2021 in 20 dogs in the US, is said to reduce prostatic volume by up to 40% and significantly improve clinical signs associated with cancer.
The minimally invasive approach ensures faster recovery and better postoperative outcomes than traditional prostate interventions. Dr McLauchlan has treated secondary and tertiary referrals from all over the UK and mainland Europe.
Dr McLauchlan said: “Our 50th prostatic embolisation reflects our dedication to advancing veterinary care.
“We have been fortunate enough to work very closely with a team of experts from the Royal Surrey Hospital (situated next to AURA on the Surrey Research Park) to refine this technique and offer it as part of a multimodal approach for canine prostatic neoplasia.”
Patients undergoing PAE are generally discharged less than 24 hours after the procedure.