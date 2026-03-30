30 Mar 2026
AURA Veterinary launches 2-year surgical oncology fellowship
Fellowship starts on 1 September with two positions available.
Image: AURA Veterinary
A veterinary referral centre has launched a new surgical oncology fellowship.
AURA Veterinary has launched the two-year advanced training programme, believed to be the first fellow-led surgical oncology fellowship outside North America.
Two fellowship positions are available, with a planned start date on or soon after 1 September 2026.
It is designed for vets who have completed a European College of Veterinary Surgeons or American College of Veterinary Surgeons residency, offering them focused mentoring in complex cancer surgery within a high-volume multidisciplinary referral setting.
Described as an “intensive and holistic” training programme, participating fellows will work at senior clinician level within AURA’s oncology service.
New programme
It will be led by AURA co-founder and clinical director Nick Bacon, with fellow co-founder Laurent Findji serving as a core supervisor.
The fellowship offers protected time for board examination leave and/or research, external rotations in radiation oncology and oncologic pathology, structured teaching responsibilities, tumour board participation, and expected scholarly output and conference presentations.
It is said AURA’s surgical caseload is estimated to be between 75% and 80% oncology, meaning the programme will provide fellows with sustained exposure to a range of cancer surgeries at the hospital.
Prof Bacon said: “Cancer surgery is rarely all about the surgery. The fellowship will equally focus on judgement, staging, communication and research skills. Our new programme provides an environment where the priority is always advancing cancer care.”