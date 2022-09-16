S top the pet eating any more suspected poison.

top the pet eating any more suspected poison. P hone the vets.

hone the vets. E mergency appointment.

mergency appointment. E vidence – bring labels and samples or vomit.

vidence – bring labels and samples or vomit. Don’t delay!

Nicki Glen, TVM marketing project manager, said: “As the seasons change, so do the risks to pets of certain hazards that surround us in our everyday environment. The autumn poster helps vets give a visual prompt to owners about the dangers that these items can pose.”