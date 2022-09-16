16 Sept 2022
Veterinary practices are being offered a visual guide to the dangers posed by the changing seasons in a bid to raise owners’ awareness.
An animal health company has launched a new poster campaign to emphasise the need for speed if pets are affected by common seasonal toxins.
Veterinary practices are being offered the chance to display the TVM-UK artwork in their waiting rooms in a bid to raise owners’ awareness of common autumnal dangers to pets.
The poster also offers advice under the acronym “SPEED” for what owners should do if they believe their cat or dog has ingested a poison:
Nicki Glen, TVM marketing project manager, said: “As the seasons change, so do the risks to pets of certain hazards that surround us in our everyday environment. The autumn poster helps vets give a visual prompt to owners about the dangers that these items can pose.”
Copies of the free poster are available online via the TVM website or by emailing [email protected]