6 Dec 2024
Restrictions have been imposed following the third case to be recorded in commercial poultry in England in the past few weeks.
A fresh case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been detected among commercial poultry in East Anglia – the third in England so far this season.
Restrictions have been put in place around the affected premises near Watton, Norfolk, after the H5N1 virus strain was confirmed there yesterday (5 December).
An update issued by Defra and the APHA said all birds on the site would be culled, with a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone in place around it.
Similar restrictions remain in place around a site in Cornwall where H5N1 was also detected last month.
But limits have been eased in East Yorkshire, where the H5N5 strain was discovered at a site near Hornsea earlier in November.
Although a surveillance area remains in place, the protection zone was lifted earlier this week following what the agencies described as the “successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance”.