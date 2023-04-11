11 Apr 2023
A new assessment has reduced the risk posed by the virus to “medium”, though keepers will still be required to maintain enhanced biosecurity measures once current housing requirements end next week.
Mandatory housing rules for birds in England and Wales are set to be lifted next week, following a new avian flu risk assessment.
The announcement comes just days after the publication of a report that warned the threat posed by the virus was here to stay and ways needed to be found to live with it.
But officials have warned keepers that stringent biosecurity measures will need to be maintained, as they expect the virus to keep circulating for several more weeks.
Updated analysis, revealed by Defra this afternoon, has assessed the risk from avian flu as “medium” in premises with poor biosecurity measures. The assessed risk remains low for sites with good practices in place.
All poultry and captive birds have had to be housed indoors since last November in England and early December in Wales, amid the continuing spread of the virus.
That requirement will now cease, except for areas that are in designated “protection zones”, from 12:01am next Tuesday 18 April.
But enhanced biosecurity requirements introduced as part of the “avian influenza prevention zone” designation will remain in place.
Ongoing requirements include the following:
The UK’s CVO, Christine Middlemiss, said: “While the lifting of the mandatory housing measures will be welcome news to bird keepers, scrupulous biosecurity remains the most critical form of defence to help keep your birds safe.
“It is thanks to the hard work of all bird keepers and vets who have played their part in keeping flocks safe this winter that we are in a position to take this action.
“However, the unprecedented nature of this outbreak has proven it’s more important than ever for bird keepers to remain vigilant for signs of disease and maintain stringent standards of biosecurity.”
The department has also urged all bird keepers to register their flocks, regardless of their size, so updated requirements can be shared more widely. A consultation on plans to require all bird keepers to register their flocks will continue until the end of May.