17 Oct 2022
More than 30 new cases have been recorded so far this month and officials say stricter measures are needed now as the risk grows through winter.
Image © bananajoe87 / Pixabay
An avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) covering the whole of Great Britain has been declared, effective from noon today (17 October).
The move follows a decision to raise risk levels for the virus from medium to high for both wild birds and captive birds at premises with biosecurity measures below required standards.
The risk for premises where strict measures are already being applied has also been raised from low to medium.
Officials said more than 30 cases of the virus have been confirmed so far this month alone, out of 190 recorded across the UK since October 2021, and they are worried the risk will increase further through the winter.
In a joint statement, the CVOs of England, Scotland and Wales said: “Bird keepers have faced the largest ever outbreak of avian flu this year and winter brings an even more increased risk to flocks as migratory birds return to the United Kingdom.
“Scrupulous biosecurity and hygiene measures is the best form of defence, which is why we have declared an AIPZ across Great Britain, meaning that all bird keepers must take action to help prevent the disease spreading to more poultry and other domestic birds.
“The introduction of an AIPZ means regardless of whether you keep a few birds or thousands, you are legally required to meet enhanced biosecurity requirements to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.”
The AIPZ rules, which will remain in place until further notice, require all bird keepers in Great Britain to:
Although the new rules do not currently include a nationwide housing requirement, officials said they are keeping the option under constant review.