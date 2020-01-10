10 Jan 2020
Scientists say no signs of disease now exist in the mid-Suffolk zone where an outbreak of low pathogenic avian influenza H5N3 was confirmed in December.
Image © Alexas_Fotos / Pixabay
Following the outbreak of low pathogenic avian influenza H5N3 in a commercial chicken flock in mid-Suffolk on 10 December 2019, the 1km restricted zone has been lifted as surveillance testing has now been completed.
The APHA has confirmed that, following detailed investigations, no signs of bird flu now exist in the zone.
Some 27,000 chickens were humanely culled at the farm in Athelington to limit the risk of the disease spreading.
Vets, farmers and the public are being asked to remain vigilant and immediately report numbers of sick or dead birds being found – either domestic/farmed poultry or wild birds.