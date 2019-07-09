9 Jul
Extractions, x-rays and regional anaesthesia were all on the menu during a day of specialist-led dental training at Avonvale Veterinary Centres.
Vets from the Linnaeus Group have been able to brush up on their dental skills thanks to a new collaborative working initiative.
European dentistry specialist Andrew Perry – and Alix Freeman, a dentistry and oral surgery resident – spent a day training a group of 12 vets and 2 veterinary nurses from Avonvale Veterinary Centres.
Mr Perry and Dr Freeman, who both work at Linnaeus-owned Eastcott Referrals in Swindon, delivered in-house training – covering everything from x-rays to extractions – to the team at Avonvale, also part of Linnaeus.
The training took place at Avonvale’s Wellesbourne site in Warwickshire, which has just invested £35,000 in four digital x-ray systems.
Avonvale clinical director Katie Wain said: “Dentistry is only briefly taught at university, when people do undergraduate courses, because there is so much that has to be covered. Most vets learn the finer art of dentistry through training once they have started the job, either through colleagues or courses.
“This is the first time we have had an expert from Eastcott come to do in-house training and it has been invaluable.”
Mr Perry said: “Eastcott has always offered specialist-led, in-house dental training, although we have recently started promoting its availability to our colleagues within the Linnaeus Group.
“Training is always tailored to the specific practice’s needs. Avonvale’s was based around the fundamental skills of dental radiography and radiology, and tooth extractions. We provided both theoretical and practical training in each discipline.
“At the request of the delegates, a review of gingivitis stomatitis complex and regional anaesthesia was also provided.”