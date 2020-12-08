A type 1A, transarticular, external skeletal fixator (ESF) was placed on the medial aspect of the distal limb. Two 2mm positive and one 1.8mm positive pins were placed in the tibia, with a 1.6mm positive pin in the central tarsal bone – as well as across proximal heads of metatarsal bones – and two 1.6mm negative pins in the second and third metatarsal bones.