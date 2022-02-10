10 Feb 2022
The European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD) invites applications from young researchers working in feline infectious diseases and/or applied immunology.
Image © Tyler Olson / Adobe Stock
Applications are welcomed for a scheme to reward innovative and outstanding work by promising young scientists.
The European Advisory Board on Cat Diseases (ABCD) is inviting applications for the 2022 ABCD and Boehringer Ingelheim Award, which is aimed at young professionals working in the field of feline infectious diseases and/or applied immunology.
Candidates should have made an original contribution to the fields that has been published or accepted for publication in a referenced journal, or accepted by another assessing body in 2020 or later.
Candidates should have completed a veterinary or biomedical curriculum, and, ideally, be below 35 at the time of the application.
Applications need to be made in English in an electronic format and include a short abstract of 500 words.
The 2022 award of €1,000 (£843), funded by Boehringer Ingelheim, will be presented by the ABCD at the International Society of Feline Medicine Congress in Rhodes from 30 June to 3 July.
The award winner will receive complimentary registration to the congress, return travel expenses and accommodation, and will be expected to give a short presentation or present a poster of his or her findings.
Yasmina Parr from Glasgow and Julia Klaus from Zurich were award recipients in 2021.
Full details are available on the ABCD website.