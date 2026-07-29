29 Jul 2026
Clinicians must ensure they meet their legal obligations after a new study indicated the vast majority of such cases are not reported.
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Veterinary professionals have been urged to ensure they are familiar with the potential signs of fabricated or induced illnesses in their patients.
The plea comes after a Dutch study found fewer than one in 20 clinicians had reported cases of animal abuse by falsification (AAF), despite more than half believing they had seen one in practice.
The findings, published in the Plos One journal, have prompted calls for greater emphasis on legislative and abuse issues within veterinary training.
However, RSPCA officials have also urged current clinicians to be aware of their legal obligations if cases of AAF, also known as Munchausen syndrome by proxy, are presented to them.
Lead casework and forensics vet Naomi Williams said: “The law, as set out in the Animal Welfare Act, clearly sets out the offences that occur when an animal is allowed to suffer unnecessarily or where their needs are not being met. As vets, it is important to understand the law and our role as vets as set out in the law.”
Among 88 participants in the study, compiled by researchers at Utrecht University, 51.2% thought themselves likely to have seen AAF cases in their practices, with a further 4.6% saying they were certain they had, compared to just 12.5% who said they had not.
But only 4.6% of respondents said they had reported a case, compared to 92% who had not.
A lack of knowledge of available resources (56.8%) or accepted standards (53.4%), plus concerns about breaking client confidentiality (46.6%), were the most frequently cited reasons for non-reporting.
But Dr Williams described welfare laws as “vital”, as she urged clinicians to report any suspicions of abuse to the RSPCA or other relevant authorities.
The paper has also highlighted concerns over a potential lack of knowledge of the issue among vets, with just 12% of participants reporting receiving any training on it – despite more than 80% claiming to be aware of it.
Although they stressed such cases were unusual, the RSPCA said it had seen AAF incidents as it highlighted a range of potential signs including “vet-shopping”, attention-seeking behaviour by the owner, vague or frequently changing description of the animal’s condition, and refusal to allow hospitalisation.
Other indicators can include a lack of visible clinical signs during consultation, improved condition when the animal is removed from the owner, the unexplained death of other animals in the household and multiple pets being presented at once.
But Dr Williams argued a greater emphasis on welfare legislation and abuse issues, including AAF, is needed in veterinary training.
She said: “What’s important is ensuring vets have the training and knowledge to identify the early warning signs of fabricated or induced illness in pets that can help them intervene to both the animal and owner.”
She also urged vets to seek CPD opportunities with either the RSPCA or The Links Group, which works to raise awareness of the links between the abuse of animals and people.