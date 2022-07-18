18 Jul 2022
The head of the BVA is among those urging vets and animal welfare professionals to support the work of its charity.
BVA charity, the Animal Welfare Foundation (AWF), has launched an appeal for trustees to come forward.
Up to five new trustees are being sought among the veterinary sector community and other animal welfare professionals to join its board.
Trustees are required to attend three meetings a year, plus the charity’s annual discussion forum, as well as joining at least one of its sub-committees, which work in areas such as professional education and research grants.
Chairperson of trustees Julian Kupfer said: “As a trustee of the AWF, you play a really active role in the charity’s work.
“This is tremendously rewarding as you know you are making a demonstrable impact on improving animal welfare in the UK, as well as the most fantastic opportunity to keep learning.”
BVA president Justine Shotton, who has also been an AWF trustee for the past four years, said: “I believe that being an AWF trustee gives me the opportunity to contribute to tangible improvement in animal welfare across species.
“The approach the AWF takes to ensure robust research is funded to improve animal welfare science and, therefore, help inform policy, is unrivalled, and it’s an absolute privilege to be able to contribute to such an important charity.”
For more information or to apply, visit the “becoming a trustee” web page. The closing date for submissions is 9am on Monday 15 August.