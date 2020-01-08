8 Jan 2020
Two wildlife and zoo animal vets, a leading equine vet and a biologist have been appointed to the Animal Welfare Foundation board of trustees.
AWF chairman of trustees Chris Laurence said the new appointments “will be critical to helping us advance our mission”.
Four leading vets and animal welfare scientists have been appointed to the board of trustees of the Animal Welfare Foundation (AWF).
Wildlife and zoo animal vets Romain Pizzi and Justine Shotton, equine vet Deidre Carson and biologist Charlotte Burn join nine other experts on the AWF board.
As trustees, they will play a key role in ensuring the AWF continues to improve animal welfare by funding research, supporting veterinary education and encouraging debate on animal welfare issues.
Welcoming the new trustees, AWF chairman of trustees Chris Laurence said: “I am delighted to welcome Romain, Justine, Deidre and Charlotte to the AWF board.
“They bring with them an enormous range of knowledge, skills and expertise, which will be critical to helping us advance our mission and continue to fund quality research, support veterinary education and encourage debate on animal welfare issues.”
The AWF is supported by the BVA – to find out more, visit the AWF website.