7 Sept 2020
Research into the motivations of why people bought puppies in lockdown is one of five projects handed funding by the Animal Welfare Foundation.
Image © Erik Lam / Adobe Stock
A research project that will look at why so many people bought puppies during lockdown will receive funding from the Animal Welfare Foundation (AWF).
The project is one of five given between £8,000 and £11,000 by the AWF, including two projects exploring how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the health and welfare of the nation’s dogs, two projects on delayed euthanasia and one on the welfare impacts of different rat control methods.
Conducted by Rowena Packer, a lecturer in companion animal behaviour and welfare science at the RVC, the “pandemic puppies” project will be looking at the recent increase in puppy sales: who bought them, why and how puppies were purchased during UK lockdown (March to June 2020).
The AWF received 38 submissions this year for the funding it offers annually to researchers who want to conduct animal welfare-based projects. This year, the AWF asked applicants to base their ideas around the animal welfare priorities informed by a recent Delphi Study into priority animal welfare concerns.
AWF chairman Chris Laurence said: “Many purchasers who bought their puppy without adequate research may regret doing so later when they return to work or the economic effects begin to affect their finances.
“To be prepared for the potential consequences, we need to better understand what has occurred, and how the consequences can be mitigated by advice and training to puppy owners.”
Dr Packer said: “Our project will take stock of how and why new owners went about purchasing their puppies during lockdown, and their future plans for their dogs.
“From this we will identify vulnerabilities to the health, behaviour and welfare of this puppy population, so we can effectively promote ways to safeguard their futures.”