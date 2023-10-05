5 Oct 2023
A total of £10,000 will be allocated for projects by undergraduate students in latest round of initiative.
Applications have opened for a new round of student research grants offered by the BVA charity, the Animal Welfare Foundation (AWF).
The AWF plans to provide £10,000 to support research projects by undergraduate students of veterinary medicine, veterinary nursing, animal welfare studies, agricultural sciences, zoology or social sciences during 2024.
The scheme has invested more than £75,000 to date in research activities since it was established in 2016.
AWF chair Julian Kupfer said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for students to get a hands-on experience of scientific research and to deepen their understanding of animal welfare, enabling them to gain some insights into the field of research and to develop skills for their future academic and professional careers.”
More information is available here. Applications remain open until 29 February 2024.