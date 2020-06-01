1 Jun 2020
Leading vet-led animal welfare charity announces grants of up to £30,000 for research projects during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and continuing social distancing.
Image: StockSnap / Pixabay.
Vet-led charity the Animal Welfare Foundation (AWF) has set up a grant scheme to fund “desk-based animal welfare research projects” as the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing continue.
The charity, backed by the BVA, is offering as many as five grants of up to £10,000 each, with up to £30,000 available for an exceptional proposal.
Grants will support projects focusing on priority animal welfare issues in the UK identified by a seminal 2019 Delphi study funded by the AWF, and will be tenable for up to six months.
Examples of research projects that would be welcomed by the AWF include scoping exercises to assess delayed euthanasia in farm animals, dogs and cats; and the validity, reliability and impact of quality of life assessment tools for companion animals.
Others could relate to:
AWF chairman of trustees Chris Laurence said: “Funding scientific research to find practical solutions to animal welfare issues has always been at the heart of AWF’s work, and we are committed to ensuring it remains high on the agenda, even during the ongoing pandemic.
“COVID-19 has meant we need to rethink our approach, as carrying out field work while social distancing measures are in place is not feasible. That’s why we’ve decided to offer funding for short, desk-based research projects that can be safely carried out during this time.”
Results for research must be appropriate for publishing in a peer-reviewed, open-access journal. The deadline for submissions is 12 July, with details and full criteria available online.