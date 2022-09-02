2 Sept 2022
The BVA’s charity says it wants to invest £150,000 in several UK-based research projects, but researchers need to move quickly to get their proposals in.
Image © Tyler Olson / Adobe Stock
A new £150,000 programme to fund research examining the long-term impacts of breeding on animal welfare has been launched by the Animal Welfare Foundation (AWF).
Applications are now being accepted for the scheme, which is aiming to support several UK-based projects under the topic of “meeting demand without compromising animal welfare”.
The AWF, which is the charity of the BVA, said projects can run for up to 18 months and consider issues relating to any species.
The foundation also said “exceptional projects” looking at welfare issues outside the area of breeding will be considered.
AWF chairperson Julian Kupfer said: “Scientific research leading to a significant and practical impact on animal welfare issues is at the heart of AWF’s work, with the overall aim to ensure that animal welfare remains high on the agenda.
“Our current theme for research is breeding as it is central to discussions across all species we encounter as professionals, whether it be for aesthetic, financial and, increasingly, sustainability reasons.
“We’re particularly keen to see projects which aim to collect baseline data on a welfare issue, which may be a starting point for discussion and wider policy making, as well as a potential lead to more applied research.”
Researchers are being invited to submit overview proposals for consideration before full applications are invited later.
Overview proposals should be submitted by 9am on Thursday 29 September. Visit the AWF website for further details.